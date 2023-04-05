Northern Lakes Fire District welcomes 13 new recruits

The trainees have backgrounds as EMTs and paramedics.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirteen firefighters started training at the Northern Lakes Fire District (NLFD), making up the largest recruiting class in NLFD history.

The trainees have backgrounds as EMTs and paramedics. NLFD says they come from all over the country, whether it's Miami or Montana.

But, they've gathered in Idaho to receive training to serve the people in the Northern Lakes District.

"One thing that's really important is our training, and bringing the trainees up to our standard," said deputy fire chief Chris Larsen.

Thanks to an approved levy, NLFD was able to hire more firefighters. The district is also opening a third fire station in Garwood, Idaho in the fall.

"This is a great opportunity for Northern Lakes, to have this many people come on," said trainee Austin Winters. "We look forward to seeing what else we can do."

