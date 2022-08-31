Construction employment rising in Inland Northwest, contractors still struggling to find workers

The number of construction workers keeps rising, yet companies struggle to keep up with the booming construction projects emerging across the Inland Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite the growing number of construction workers across the U.S, the Inland Northwest is struggling to keep up with building demands as construction for new housing, hospitals and schools begins to mount.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction workers are back to “normal” numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of construction workers keeps rising, yet companies struggle to keep up with the booming construction projects emerging across the Inland Northwest.

To address this, the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Inland Northwest chapter is hosting a fair to introduce their Trade Up 2 Construction initiative.

The fair will showcase data outlining the critical shortage of construction workers. It will also show what businesses are doing to attract new workers to the construction industry. With resources, outreach, and a job fair on the horizon, the AGC plans for Trade Up 2 Construction to be their most comprehensive plan to attract new workers to the construction industry.

“There’s not always one easy entry point to the construction industry,” Inland Northwest AGC Executive Director Cheryl Stewart said in a press release. “This campaign is a bid to streamline that process, share clearly defined pathways with those seeking to kickstart their own construction careers, and take meaningful action to address workforce challenges in our industry and across our region.”

Trade Up 2 Construction will launch on Sept. 5, 2022. For more information, visit the website for more details.

