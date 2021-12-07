Need assistance filling out the Rental Relief application? Here's where to go

Staff from The Zone will provide assistance to Spokane residents who may have questions about COVID Rental Relief.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Residents in Northeast Spokane can attend a workshop Monday to get assistance filling out the Rental Relief application.

Staff from The ZoNE, a partnership of organizations and families committed to building positive futures in Northeast Spokane will provide a space for residents to fill out the COVID Rental Relief application and get their questions answered.

The workshops will be held on Mondays on July 19 and 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Northeast Community Center.

Those who attend the workshops can expect language support, access to computers, printing and scanning, help to understand forms and trusted staff and volunteers to help you navigate resources.

On July 1, landlords were allowed to raise rent in certain circumstances. The move is a departure from the previous moratorium, which froze rent prices while the state dealt with COVID-19.

While Gov. Jay Inslee’s new plan does give landlords the right to raise rents moving forward, they still can’t attach fees to late payments.

As far as evictions go, the proclamation says renters can’t be evicted over past due rent until rental assistance programs are fully in place and operational, and a renter can’t be evicted moving forward if they can show they’ve taken action to try to pay their rent.

Many people in the Spokane area can relate to this situation, and in addition to the Rental Relief application, the Tenants Union of Washington State is organizing renters to ask lawmakers for protections. Washington state does not have a limit on how much a landlord can raise rents. The city cannot put a cap on rent increases because only the state has the power to do that.