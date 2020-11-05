IDAHO, USA — Small business owners in Idaho can start applying for small business grants, Monday. Over 30,000 businesses are expected to receive grants of up to $10,000 dollars each.

In total, Idaho expects to give out $300 million in cash grants to small business owners.

“No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help small businesses with cash support,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said in a press release.

Businesses will be eligible for a loan if they have not already received an SBA-backed Payroll Protection loan over $10,000 dollars.

Businesses with up to 19 employees will be eligible to apply for grants Monday, May 11. Businesses with up to 50 employees can begin applying for grants on Monday, May 18.

Funds can be used for rent, utilities, buying inventory, equipment, or personal protective equipment.

The applications will be handled by the Idaho State Tax Commission, to apply business owners will need to have a Tax Payer Access Point (TAP) Account on the Tax Commission website.

For transparency, recipients of the grants will be displayed at Transparent.Idaho.Gov.

