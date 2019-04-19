SPOKANE, Wash. — The Falls Tower project is set at an amazing location offering breath-taking views of the Spokane River.

Crews demolished the old YWCA on Broadway Avenue to clear the site for the new luxury apartments and hotel.

Documents filed with the city of Spokane show the mixed-use, multi-phased development project will have not two, but three high-rise towers.

Initial plans showed two towers featuring 126 apartments and 26 condos.

New concept designs of The Falls suggest the third tower will be a 124 room hotel.

There's also plans for a Plaza for visitors to take in the views of the river, along with space for restaurants, and offices.

The project is still in the early stages, making it too soon to confirm a completion date or when people can move in.

Across the river, crews with a different developer are making progress on renovating the Riverfalls Tower on Riverside Avenue, not to be confused with The Falls on Broadway.

NAI Black released a video with a latest look at what the apartment complex could look like when it's complete.

The building will keep its 98 units plus two ADA accessible units. Developers say the Riverfalls Tower could be ready to open to future residents by August next year.

