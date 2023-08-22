Maple Street Bridge to undergo 10 week construction starting Aug. 27

The bridge will be in repair for about 10 weeks and is expected to be back in regular operation in November.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is starting a construction project on the Maple Street Bridge on Aug. 27.

The bridge will be in repair for about 10 weeks and is expected to be back in regular operation in November, depending on the weather. Construction crews will work on the project overnight and on weekends as often as possible to reduce impacts on traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to find other routes and avoid peak traffic times because of lane reductions and closures.

The City of Spokane is adding new traffic routes and guides to help with construction until Sept. 9.

Northbound: Full closure for northbound lanes overnight starting at 8 p.m. and opening at 6 a.m. daily. Detours will be in place for overnight closures.

Southbound: Travel will be reduced to one lane going southbound.



The city has planned several more traffic changes due to the project's complexity.

Workers will remove almost an inch of the bridge's surface and overlay it with polyester concrete. The new material is designed for more structural capacity. The project costs about $4.7 million.

