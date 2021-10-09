Spokane Home Idea show welcomes attendees this weekend

The trade show opened its doors Friday, welcoming many who look to remodel or fix up their homes.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Home Idea show opened to the public on Friday.

President of Preble Painting, Darrick Preble, said business has never been better at the Spokane Home Idea show. The Spokane Home Idea show is a trade show event put on by the Spokane Home Builders Association that showcases different home improvement companies around Spokane. The event opened its doors on Oct. 8 at the Spokane Fair & Expo Center and will close on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The show is an opportunity for buyers and sellers to meet face to face, as well as get hands-on experience with the product of service. The trade show is also a good place for potential buyers to discuss their unique problems with trained professionals

The trade show features many leading companies under one roof offering different sales on merchandise and services. Attendees can expect opportunities to negotiate prices with companies, as well as learn about the newest products and services for their home.

Preble said one of the reasons why he believes the trade show is popular this year is because many home improvement jobs stood still during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

The Spokane Home Idea show said that their job as show producers is to help attract well qualified attendees to the show and support exhibitors in order to get their business out there.

The show is open Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for senior and military, and kids ages 12 and under get in for free.