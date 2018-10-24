SPOKANE, Wash. — A Texas-based big box home décor and furniture store is making its way to North Spokane.

At Home – dubbed the Home & Holiday Décor Superstore – is based in Texas and has locations throughout the United States. The store sells furniture, rugs, kitchen and dining items, bath items, bedding, and patio and garden items.

The store will be located at the former Costco site located at 7619 N. Division St., according to a City of Spokane building permit.

According to the permit, the At Home project is valued at $1.3 million. It will be one floor with a total of 86,780 square feet.

For more information about At Home, you can visit the store’s website.

Guess what’s going in at the old Costco on North Division?? @AtHomeStores!!! It will be the first in Spokane! pic.twitter.com/gLGTqOOXY9 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 24, 2018

© 2018 KREM