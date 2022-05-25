Tom is back at the grill! KREM 2 is excited to announce that Tom's is coming out of retirement to BBQ with you every Thursday.

This will be your destination for summer fun, great recipes and fighting hunger in our region.

Tom Sherry will serve up his favorite dishes from the KREM 2 Outdoor Weather Center every Thursday on KREM 2 News at 4 and 6 p.m. beginning May 26th. He'll talk you through some delicious recipes to delight your friends and family with this summer.

You will also have access to Tom's recipes at home. Just text the keyword "BBQ" to 509-448-2000 and KREM will send you a link to his recipe for the week.

We also want to see pictures of you at the grill, too, and share them with our viewers. Don't be shy! Send your grilling photos to 509-448-2000 or share them using the "Near Me" feature on the KREM 2 mobile app.

While Tom enjoys grilling for friends and family, he also loves supporting the fight against hunger. Every Thursday, he'll talk about the Beef Counts program that provides high-protein meat to area families struggling with hunger insecurity.

KREM 2 partners with local ranchers, Rosauers and Second Harvest each summer to raise money for Beef Counts. You can help! Go to any area Rosauers location and purchase St. Helen's Beef. Ten cents from each pound of beef sold up to $50,000 will go toward feeding people in the Inland Northwest.

What to know about Beef Counts

Beef Counts is a program that provides high-quality, protein-rich beef to families that struggle with food insecurity.

KREM 2 and our partners have helped serve more than 2.5 million servings of beef with the program since its inception in 2010, according to Second Harvest.

Food distribution is done throughout the summer but Beef Counts celebrates with two major mobile markets in our area: one in the spring and one in the early fall.