Salmon with Remoulade Sauce

We're switching it up this week with a salmon recipe.

1 1/2-pound side of salmon

1 medium lemon

1 medium purple onion sliced

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter or canola oil or olive oil

Season with your favorite seasoning salt

Remove the salmon from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium (about 375 degrees F). Line a rimmed baking sheet (large enough to hold your piece of salmon) with a large piece of aluminum foil. If you prefer your food not to touch the foil directly, lay a piece of parchment paper on top (be sure none of it pokes out when the packet is sealed).

Cut the lemons and onions into thin slices and place on top of salmon.

Sprinkle with the seasoning salt

Fold the sides of the aluminum foil up and over the top of the salmon until it is completely enclosed. If your piece of foil is not large enough, place a second piece on top and fold the edges under so that it forms a sealed packet. Leave a little room inside the foil for air to circulate.

Carefully slide the wrapped salmon onto the grill. Close the grill and grill the salmon for 14-18 minutes, until the salmon is almost completely cooked through at the thickest part. The cooking time will vary based on the thickness of your salmon side. If your piece is thinner (around 1-inch thick) check several minutes early to ensure your salmon does not overcook. If your piece is very thick (1 1/2 inches or more), it may need longer.

To serve, cut the salmon into portions.

Remoulade Sauce

Combine and blend the following ingredients

1 bunch parsley

1 C Mayo

2 TBSP Capers

2 TBSP Lemon Juice

1TBSP Cajun or BBQ rub

2 TBSP Minced garlic

2 TBSP Dijon mustard