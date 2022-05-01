North Idaho College names eight finalists for trustee positions

After the presidential search committee chose 11 semifinalists to be interviewed, eight finalists will be interviewed to fill the three board of trustee positions.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The office of the Idaho State Board of Education today released the names of eight finalists who will be interviewed to fill three board of trustee positions at North Idaho College, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.

These include:

NIC Trustee Zone 1

• William H. “Hal” Godwin, PhD – Coeur d’Alene

• David Wold, MD – Coeur d’Alene

NIC Trustee Zone 2

• Brad Corkill – Cataldo

• John Goedde – Coeur d’Alene

• Rachel Wickham – Coeur d’Alene

NIC Trustee Zone 5

• Pete Broschet – Hauser

• Marlon B. “Brad” Patzer – Post Falls

Paul Sturm, EdD – Spirit Lake

The finalists were picked by the SBOE executive officers from 37 applications.

The finalists will be interviewed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Christensen Gymnasium at NIC's main campus in Coeur d'Alene.

The interviews will be conducted by the State Board’s officers – President Kurt Liebich, Vice President Dr. Linda Clark, and Secretary Dr. David Hill.

On Friday, the SBOE will hold a special board meeting in the Schuler Performing Arts Center at 1 p.m. to name the new trustees.

The appointed trustees will serve until the next trustee election in November.

They will join Trustees Todd Banducci from Zone 3 and Greg McKenzie from Zone 4.

Trustees Christie Wood from Zone 1 and Ken Howard from Zone 2 tendered their resignations effective Tuesday.

Former Trustee Michael Barnes, Zone 5, resigned earlier this year.