Lewiston residents react to reservoir failure and property damage

At around 4:30 Wednesday morning, one resident said she heard loud noises and "what sounded like a thunderstorm."

LEWISTON, Idaho — After the Lewiston reservoir failed, Lewiston residents are dealing with more than a water boil and extensive damage to their homes.

"I woke up to what sounded like a thunderstorm, just a big torrential summer storm. Then I heard glass shaking and breaking," Audrey Royce of Lewiston said.

When Royce looked outside, her entire backyard was underwater.

"We're basically the apex of the funnel. From where it broke we're basically the wall that stopped it," Royce said.

The water originally came from a city water reservoir that broke sometime overnight.

City crews are still working to determine how it failed, but it sent water crashing down the hill, through Sunset Park and into Royce's neighborhood.

"There's about four and a half feet of water in my basement. So, pretty much everything in there is wiped out," Royce said.

The City of Lewiston is also asking people to boil their water if they are city water customers.

Residents with property damage are encouraged to call them at 208-746-1316.

