Journalist Ann Curry to receive Murrow Lifetime Award at the 46th Murrow Symposium

PULLMAN, Wash. — Award-winning journalist Ann Curry will receive the Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism at the 46th annual Murrow Symposium.

Washington State University’s (WSU) Edward R. Murrow College of Communication will honor Curry, a seven-time Emmy award-winning journalist best known for her global humanitarian reporting and interviews with world leaders.

For the last 30 years, Curry's reporting has focused on human suffering in war zones and natural disasters through her work as an American journalist, photojournalist, and reporter. Curry's has also covered other major disasters such as tsunamis in Southeast Asia and earthquakes in Haiti.

“Curry’s work stands as a testament to using communication for the common good," Bruce Pinkleton, dean of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication said. “Her courageous and essential reporting on the genocide in Darfur demonstrated a desire to use journalism to better the human condition, to hold those in authority to account, and to raise the voices of those ignored by the powerful.”

Curry worked for NBC for 25 years as a correspondent and then as an anchor before founding her own multi-platform media startup in 2015. She has reported and produced the PBS series “We’ll Meet Again,” which featured emotional reunions between people who lived through momentous events in US modern history.

Curry currently hosts the TNT series “Chasing the Cure,” which pairs undiagnosed patients with top-tier doctors who help them solve their medical mysteries.

During her journalism career, Curry has won four Golden Mike awards and three Gracie Allen awards. She is also a recipient of the NAACP’s Award for Excellence in Broadcasting, and the Simon Wiesenthal Medal of Valor for her extensive reporting in Darfur.

Curry will be a keynote speaker for the 46th Murrow Symposium on April 5, 2022, where she will receive the Murrow achievement award.

Additional Murrow Symposium events include workshops, panel discussions, and alumni awards that will be held virtually and in-person on April 5-6.

This year’s Murrow Symposium focuses on ways communicators can elevate silenced voices and build a community where every person, regardless of difference, is valued and included.

More information, including how to sign up to attend or participate, can be found on the Murrow Symposium website.