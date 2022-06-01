Amelia Clark leaving SRHD for new position out of state

SRHD said Clark told the Board of Health (BOH) she has accepted a new position out of state and will not renew her contract. That contract expires on Sept. 16, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark, the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) Administrator, has resigned from her position.

Clark is currently under investigation by Washington state after she fired former health officer Dr. Bob Lutz in the fall of 2020.

SRHD said Clark told the Board of Health (BOH) she has accepted a new position out of state and will not renew her contract, according to a press release. That contract expires on Sept. 16, 2022.

A preliminary investigation conducted at the behest of the Washington State Board of Health found evidence that Clark may have violated state law when she ousted former county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz in fall of 2020.

Lutz claimed he was fired by Clark, while she claimed that Lutz was not fully terminated as health officer, but rather placed on administrative leave pending his possible resignation or a board hearing to review her recommendation that he be fired.

Clark also called Crime Check on one or more of her employees after she claimed they recorded a meeting without her permission.

The BOH will now need to determine a transition plan and recruitment timeline. The BOH is next scheduled to meet on June 20.

“Her accomplishments while at the helm of SRHD have resulted in a health district that is managed efficiently, addresses security concerns, is fiscally responsible and transparent, all while continuing to keep our community’s health and safety a priority,” Mary Kuney, BOH chair said in a written statement.