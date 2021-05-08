x
List: Mother's Day events happening in the area

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate mom this Mother's Day, here is a list of events happening in the area. 

Mother's Day Patio Party at Bridge Press Wine Cellars

The patio party at will begin at 12:30 p.m. and there will be live music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and welcome to all ages.

Mother's Day Brunch at Masselow's Steakhouse

The brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will serve all the breakfast and lunch favorites.

Mother's Day Brunch at High County Orchard

Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a glass-enclosed barn overlooking Green Bluff.

Botanical Alchemists floral arrangements at Riverpark Square

They will be selling flower arrangements from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Riverfront Square. Each arrangement comes in a unique ceramic vessel with a twig heart tucked into a stunning array of blooms.