List: Mother's Day events happening in the area

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9.

If you're looking for a way to celebrate mom this Mother's Day, here is a list of events happening in the area.

The patio party at will begin at 12:30 p.m. and there will be live music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and welcome to all ages.

The brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will serve all the breakfast and lunch favorites.

Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a glass-enclosed barn overlooking Green Bluff.