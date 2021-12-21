City of Spokane offers residents several options to recycle their fresh Christmas tree

Residents could take their natural Christmas tree to a recycling facility or use the free curbside pickup recycle service from Dec. 27 through Jan. 7.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is offering residents several options to recycle their Christmas trees after the holiday season is over.

Residents have from Monday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Jan. 7, to recycle their fresh Christmas tree at their regular garbage pickup place or take their tree to a nearby disposal station.

Here is what you need to know if you are planning to recycle your fresh tree using the curbside pickup service:

All decorations should be completely removed from the tree.

The trees should be placed at least three feet away from the refuse and recycling carts on their regular garbage pick up time from Dec. 27 through Friday, Jan. 7

Artificial or flocked trees are not accepted through this service.

The City will accept trees up to six feet tall, and people will need to cut the tree in half if it is taller.

Trees collected curbside will be chipped and composted.

If you are planning on taking your tree to nearby disposal, here are the places where you can drop your tree:

Waste to Energy Facility located at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd is open daily from 7: 30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spokane Valley Transfer Station, at 3941 N. Sullivan Rd., opens from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Rd. opens from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.