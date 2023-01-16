Annual MLK rally and march returns to downtown Spokane

Nearly 2,000 attendees celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by sharing songs and speeches at the Spokane Convention Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — After two years off due to the pandemic, it was time to get back on.

"It was good for everybody to finally get out after COVID hit," MLK Day attendee Deahanna Fuller said.

The annual MLK rally and march returned in full force in downtown Spokane on Monday.

Nearly 2,000 attendees listened to black Spokane youth share speeches and songs in the Spokane Convention Center. Before people went out to march, local leader Happy Watkins read one of Dr. King's most famous speeches, a speech most have heard.

""I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up," Watkins said.

But, the words hit attendee Michael Bethely a little more today.

"What Dr. King stood for is something I want to implement into my life and my children's lives," Bethely said. "It brought tears to my eyes to stand there with my son and hope he's absorbing the same words."

Today, Bethely's son remembers Dr. King for the words he said and steps he took.

"At school, I learned he gave his famous speech 'I Have a Dream,'" Bethely's son, MJay, said. "And like what's happening now, he organized a march too."

In Spokane, over 1,000 people covered city streets to march and celebrate his legacy.

The march brought people back to the Spokane Convention Center where they were able to continue to fellowship and connect at the resource fair.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.