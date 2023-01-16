Spokane woman celebrates 105th birthday

Over the years, Katherine Turnley graduated from North Central High School, got married, and raised four children who still live nearby in Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One woman has seen the changes here in Spokane and the surrounding cities over the last century.

Katherine Turnley has been around to see it all. The new growth, developments, and thousands of families who have settled down to make this city their home.

And today, she is celebrating her 105th birthday!

She's currently a resident of Orchard Crest Retirement community where she exercises every day.

And with her mind still as sharp as ever - Katherine can still recall some of the great memories she formed in her younger years.

"When I was a kid there was just a few houses here and there. And a lot of open fields. My dad was a fireman and used to flood fields so we could skate," said Katherine.

Katherine says there's no secret to still going strong at 105.

But as she celebrates this new milestone, she says she's thankful to reach another year of life.

Happy birthday Katherine!

