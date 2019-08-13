SPOKANE, Wash. — Tortilla Union Southwest Grill permanently closed the doors of its River Park Square location on Monday, Aug. 12.

The restaurant released a statement about the closure via Facebook on Saturday:

Regretfully, Tortilla Union Southwest Grill will be closing its doors at River Park Square on Monday August 12th. We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the last few years and we will miss serving all our loyal guests. We are especially grateful to the team members who have helped us bring Tortilla Union Southwest Grill to you during our time at River Park Square. Our sister location at Station Park will continue to serve our friends and neighbors in Farmington, UT.

It was our great pleasure to serve you.

The reason behind the closure is unclear.

Tortilla Union is a sister restaurant to Twigs, which has a handful of locations throughout the Spokane area.

Many customers expressed great sadness over the closure on Facebook.

“Please say it ain’t so! One of my favorite restaurants in the city. Excellent food and service,” one customers wrote.

Another customers said the restaurant was the “only authentic Sonoran restaurant” outside of Tucson, Arizona.

“So sorry you’re closing your doors,” they added.

The restaurant’s social hour was a popular feature, offering $2 street tacos and drink specials from 2 to 6 p.m. daily. The nachos were also a hit with Spokane foodies.

Tortilla Union operated only one location in Spokane. Its second location in Farmington, Utah, will remain open.

