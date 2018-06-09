SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is almost here and that means Dutch Bros. is bringing back drinks perfect for enjoying while wearing a warm, comfy sweater.

Even though Fall officially begins on September 22, you can already snag a Pumpkin Pie breve, chai latte or frost, Caramelizer Cold Brew, or Grasshopper White Coffee Mocha made with crème de menthe and dark chocolate.

Other featured drinks include a strawberry lemonade, aftershock rebel infused with various fruit flavors, Marmalade Paris tea with strawberry, grapefruit and orange, peach smoothie, and a 911 Freeze made with Irish cream.

New month, new drinks!



Check out the drinks for September, also get ready for Buck for kids on the 29th 🔥 #NewKidsCup pic.twitter.com/1Qg3pmcBRL — Dutch Bros Coffee (@DutchBros) September 6, 2018

There are eight Dutch Bros. locations throughout Spokane.

