SPOKANE, Wash. — Fall is almost here and that means Dutch Bros. is bringing back drinks perfect for enjoying while wearing a warm, comfy sweater.
Even though Fall officially begins on September 22, you can already snag a Pumpkin Pie breve, chai latte or frost, Caramelizer Cold Brew, or Grasshopper White Coffee Mocha made with crème de menthe and dark chocolate.
Other featured drinks include a strawberry lemonade, aftershock rebel infused with various fruit flavors, Marmalade Paris tea with strawberry, grapefruit and orange, peach smoothie, and a 911 Freeze made with Irish cream.
There are eight Dutch Bros. locations throughout Spokane.
