COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho— Beer lovers of the Inland Northwest, you can raise your glasses to this.

The second annual Downtown Coeur d’Alene Brewfest is scheduled for this summer.

Brewfest goers can enjoy over 30 beers and ciders food and live music at McEuen Park July 7.

Designated drivers get free admission to the day’s events. Admission for all others is $25.

For more information on Brewfest and other Downtown Coeur d’Alene events, check out their website.

