Coeur d’Alene man claims $100,000 Powerball ticket

The local man won the Powerball prize after his winning prize of $50,000 was automatically doubled to $100,000.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Long-time Coeur d’Alene resident Dennis Faulstich laid claim to a Powerball prize of $100,000 from a Powerball drawing held on Wed. Jan. 5, 2022.

Faulstich, a regular player, bought his winning ticket from the Beverage Shack on 4th Street in Coeur d’Alene which he said is his favorite retail location.

“I play Powerball because it makes a lot of money for the school systems in Idaho,” Faulstich said. “Most of the time I don’t match any numbers, but this time I got almost all of them.”

Since August, all Powerball tickets in Idaho have included PowerPlay, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by the number selected for the draw. In Faulstich’s case, the number drawn was 2, doubling his winning prize of $50,000 to $100,000.

When he began his trip to Boise to claim his prize, Faulstich stopped by the Beverage Shack to have them check his ticket.

“I asked them to check the ticket for me, just to see how they’d react,” Faulstich said. “They scanned it and were shocked, then told me I needed to go to Boise. I told them that was where I was headed.”

