Special needs puppy from North Idaho will play in 2023 Puppy Bowl

Marmalade, a rescued deaf puppy from Double J Dog Ranch will be competing in the Puppy Bowl big game for the "Lombarky" Trophy.

HAUSER, Idaho — A special needs dog from a North Idaho nonprofit will be competing in the 19th Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl.

Marmalade, a rescued deaf puppy from Double J Dog Ranch will be competing in the Puppy Bowl big game airing on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, on Animal Planet and will be streaming on Discovery+.

Double J Dog Ranch is a nonprofit shelter in Hauser, Idaho. It rescues, re-homes and offers sanctuary to disabled dogs. The Puppy Bowl is a feel-good sports competition featuring adoptable puppies making up Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the "Lombarky" Trophy.

Puppy Bowl will return in 2023 with over 120 adoptable dogs and highlight 67 animal shelters and rescues across 34 states, including the first Native American animal organization.

The 19th annual TV special will take place on Feb. 12, 2023, on Super Bowl Sunday. It will air on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, on Animal Planet and will be streamed on Discovery+. This year, the three-hour television matchup will showcase more puppies, animal shelters and rescues, and more inspiring adoption stories.

In addition to the ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, and puppy penalties, the Puppy Bowl will highlight the work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes. During the show, 11 shelters around the country will feature one of their puppies, including three kitten shelters that will be all up for adoption during the game.

The game will kick off when the PEDIGREE Starting Lineup players take to the field, and as the game progresses, it will be revealed which puppy player has what it takes to be named the BISSELL Most Valuable Puppy (MVP) or to win the SUBARU OF AMERICA, Underdog Award.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.