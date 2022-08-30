Bear spotted near Mead elementary school

A bear was seen at the roundabout at the intersection of Waikiki Road and Mill Road, which is in the walk zone for Brentwood Elementary.

MEAD, Wash. — A bear was spotted outside of a Mead elementary school on Tuesday afternoon. The bear sighting prompted the school to move all students into the gymnasium and ask parents to pick up their children.

According to an email sent to parents, a bear was seen at the roundabout at the intersection of Waikiki Road and Mill Road, which is in the walk zone for Brentwood Elementary.

To be sure students were safe, Brentwood staff moved the students who normally walk home into the gymnasium and asked their parents to pick them up from the school.

School staff said bus routes will still run as normal but parents are asked to be present at their child's bus stop to ensure they are safe.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is actively searching for the bear, which is believed to be in a tree in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

