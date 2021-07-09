Trailrunner attacked by mother bear in Idaho's Fremont County

Officials say the man laid down on the ground to protect himself after the grizzly charged at him. He survived the attack.

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — A man survived a bear attack after coming upon a female grizzly and her cub near Island Park Friday morning.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man was running on a Forest Service trail near Stamp Meadows Road at about 6:30 a.m. when he spotted the bear with her cub. The mother charged toward him, and the trailrunner laid down on the ground in an attempt to protect himself.

The grizzly struck the man several times with a paw before running away.

The man was injured in the attack, but is expected to survive, officials say. He was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

The area where the bears were seen has been closed as a precaution.

Fish and Game Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the attack.

