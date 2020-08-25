Cougar who attacked animal in Priest River killed by wildlife experts

IDFG, PRPD and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians Wildlife Biologist used dogs to track the cougar and found it in a nearby tree in a wooded area.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a cougar Tuesday morning who had previously attacked an animal in Priest River.

According to a Facebook post from the Priest River Police Department, the cougar was spotted for the second time in a neighborhood just north of the Priest River Junior High School at 7 a.m.

An Idaho Fish and Game officer responded to the area along with a Priest River Police officer.

The department said the cougar had previously attacked an animal belonging to a residence in the area. IDFG, PRPD and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians Wildlife Biologist used dogs to track the cougar and found it in a nearby tree in a wooded area north of the neighborhood where it was spotted.

According to the post, based on the cougar being within the same neighborhood and within city limits near an area where there are many children playing on a daily basis, the animal was killed.