SPOKANE, Wash. — SCRAPS is investigating after a man reported that a neighborhood cat was abused at the hands of local elementary school students.

Achilles the cat was brought to SCRAPS on Tuesday after suffering “brutal physical abuse,” Scraps said. A man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saw students at Logan Elementary tormenting and kicking the cat in an alleyway.

The man told SCRAPS that he did not know the students' names, adding that Achilles is a longtime community cat who greets everyone with affection.

“Even after suffering trauma and major physical injury, Achilles purred and rubbed his head in our hands,” SCRAPS wrote on Facebook.

Achilles’ pelvis was dislocated from his spine and his right hip was also dislocated. SCRAPS said his odds of recovering are 50/50.

“Only time will tell if his body can and will heal, after which he’ll need surgery to repair his hip,” SCRAPS wrote on Facebook. “We struggle to comprehend why anyone would want to hurt this sweet, innocent boy.”

SCRAPS leaders say they will not let the abuse go unaddressed, regardless of the age of the perpetrators.

Anyone with information about the abuse is asked to email SCRAPs@spokanecounty.org or call 509-477-2532.

Those who would like to donate to Achilles’ care can do so through the SCRAPS Hope Foundation.

