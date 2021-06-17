$15,000 reward for information about Stevens County wolf death

A breeding gray wolf was found shot on May 26 in northern Washington.

SEATTLE — Multiple conservation groups announced that they are offering a combined reward of $15,000 for any information about a breeding gray wolf that was found fatally shot in northeast Washington on May 26.

The female wolf was breeding, meaning she had just given birth to pups earlier this year.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, since the wolf died before her pups were fully weaned, the litter likely starved to death. Her death also marks the demise of the Wedge wolf pack, which had consisted of only two wolves.

The department currently has an agreement with one conservation group for a standing offer of $7,500 in any wolf-poaching case. The reward amounts of $7,500 put forward today by additional groups brings the current total offer to $15,000.

Amaroq Weiss is a senior West Coast wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“This senseless act killed a mother wolf and most likely her pups, and it has destroyed the Wedge pack,” Weiss said. “Poachers have killed far too many of Washington’s state-endangered wolves without consequence. We urge state officials to take action against those responsible before more wolves meet the same tragic fate.”

Jocelyn Leroux is the Washington and Montana director for Western Watersheds Project.

“This killing was cruel and senseless and we hope that whoever did this will be held accountable. Poaching of any species is appalling, but the killing of a state-endangered species that is still recovering is particularly unconscionable,” Leroux said.