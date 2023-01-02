Celine Dion snubbed from Rolling Stone's '200 greatest singers' list

Dion is one of the most accomplished singers with five Grammys and seven of her albums sold at least 10 million copies globally.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rolling Stone recently updated its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

While you can find plenty of the usual suspects, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. There was one big name left off the list and her fans aren't happy about it.

According to the magazine, Celine Dion missed the cut. Dion is one of the most accomplished singers with five Grammys and seven of her albums selling at least 10 million copies globally.

Rolling Stone said its parameters were "originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

Some other notable snubs include Cher, Janet Jackson and Nat King Cole.

The top 20 are:

Aretha Franklin Whitney Houston Sam Cooke Billie Holiday Mariah Carey Ray Charles Stevie Wonder Beyonce Otis Redding Al Green Little Richard John Lennon Patsy Cline Freddie Mercury Bob Dylan Prince Elvis Presley Celia Cruz Frank Sinatra Marvin Gaye

MORE ON WCNC

Have an opinion on our 'The Greatest Singers of All Time' list? Of course you do.



Head to @RollingStone's Instagram Story to vote on some of the list's placements and see what others think. https://t.co/IVogoJriRA https://t.co/xXs8r04feZ pic.twitter.com/dMfxTtUvrO — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 2, 2023

Céline Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. pic.twitter.com/pJKFEfhaYE — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2023

Dear @RollingStone. This is Céline Dion.



Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal.



So… please fix it. pic.twitter.com/ZyM3YYxYzz — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) January 2, 2023

celine dion not being included on rolling stone’s 200 greatest singers of all time is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/PaibIC10Vh — ❀ (@chofornal) January 2, 2023

what do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list??? pic.twitter.com/iIK4yNvQIx — FENTY LEAGUE SECRETARY (@andysinterlude2) January 2, 2023

FREE PODCASTS

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.