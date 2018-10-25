Mt Spokane Ski Swap

October 27-28

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

It’s an annual rite of winter passage in Spokane. The Mt Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap. 22,000 items are up for grabs at the biggest winter retail event in the PNW.

Boo at the Zoo

October 27-28

Cat Tales Zoological Park

Let your kids dress up for a costume contest, get creative with pumpkin carving and watch the animals get their own pumpkins to munch on Sunday at 2:00pm. Children 12 and under are free to this event.

Dave Attell

October 26-27

Spokane Comedy Club

Laugh along with Dave Attell. He was named one of the “25 Funniest People in America” by “Entertainment Weekly.” He used to have his own show on Comedy Central called Insomniac with Dave Attell.

Haunted Hallows: The Music of Harry Potter

October 27

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Two shows in a single day makes for pure magic! Dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character and enjoy the Spokane Symphony’s rendition of all the music from the beloved movies. $20-$50

