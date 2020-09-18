Spokane native helps families impacted by wildfires with truck loads of supplies

A Spokane man raises money, and supplies for families in need in North Central Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash — A Spokane man raised money and supplies for families in need in North Central Washington who were impacted by wildfires.

He's visited countless other cities and states across the country when there is a need for help.

It's been a devastating 10 days in Washington, hundreds of thousands of acres burned, and simply put people need help.

Seth Stewart runs a lawn business full time, which makes what he does even more incredible. His mission is simply to help people. From dropping off supplies in Tonasket, to delivering cases of water to Bridgeport, his good deeds are giving hope to those who need it the most right now.

Two years ago, the desire to help people really kicked into high gear. He decided to head to North Carolina after Hurricane Florence. In 2019, he went to Florida after Hurricane Dorian swept through, even going to Nebraska to help out after the state flooded.

Just recently, he focused his efforts on North Central Washington.

"I love helping people, I love seeing smiles I love leaving the world in a bit of a better place, even if it's something as small as a truck load of supplies, in the big picture of things isn't much but it's the gesture" said Seth.