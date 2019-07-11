SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane chef Ricky Webster is set to compete in Hallmark Drama’s first-ever baking competition this month.

“Christmas Cookie Matchup” airs on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The show will bring “America’s most talented home bakers” alongside the cast of “When Calls the Heart” for a cookie baking challenge. It is hosted by stage and television actor Jack Wagner.

Webster is a Sysco business consultant who has worked in the food industry for more than 18 years. In November, he nabbed the grand prize of $10,000 on Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” alongside Spokane baker Amber Stout.

He also competed on Food Network’s “Holiday Gingerbread Showdown” alongside Spokane baker Megan Gaines last December. The duo made headlines two years ago in Spokane when they took part in building a life-sized gingerbread house at the Red Lion Hotel.

Webster lives in Spokane with his partner Andrew and two adopted rescue dogs, Ponzu and Gandalf.

A baker from Wenatchee, Washington, will also compete alongside Webster on the Hallmark Drama show. Jodi Johnson has been baking professionally for more than 10 years, according to the Hallmark Drama website.

Johnson is the owner of Cake Chic Studio with her mother-in-law, Sandy, and serves as the executive pastry chef at Chateau Faire Le Point Winery.

