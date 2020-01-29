SPOKANE, Wash. — Foodies, your favorite week of the year is less than a month away. More than 120 restaurants around the Inland Northwest will offer delicious delicacies during Inlander Restaurant Week from Feb. 20-29.

Diners can enjoy a three-course meal at any of the restaurants for either $22 or $33. You don’t have to do anything special ahead of time, but reservations are encouraged since the event is wildly popular.

Menus will not be officially released on the Restaurant Week website until Thursday but a spokesperson for the event gave us a taste of what foodies will see this year.

Duck will be a strong trend on menus this year, with duck confit from Wild Sage Bistros among the Restaurant Week dishes. There will also be more gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options than ever before.

A diverse assortment of eateries are participating this year, from Irish pubs to taquerias to fine dining establishments.

Many of the menus draw upon food trends of the 1980s, such as sushi and chocolate mousse.

Cheesecake is a prominent feature on the menus of many restaurants this year.

Table 13 will offer a blood orange cheesecake, Fleur de Sel will serve a lavender-scented cheesecake, and many other restaurants will serve cheesecake with berries.

Other unique offerings include bananas foster cheesecake at Max at Mirabeau, Fruity Pebbles cheesecake at Remedy and milk and cookies cheesecake at Chaps.

If cheesecake won’t satisfy your sweet tooth, don’t worry. Chocolate mousse is also on the menu at a handful of restaurants. Central Food will even offer a vegan chocolate mousse made with chocolate, orange juice and avocado.

The photo gallery below shows a preview of a handful of other dishes you could enjoy at restaurants around the Inland Northwest.

Clinkerdagger will serve an amaretto chocolate mousse and Backyard Public House will offer a chili mango mousse.

Tiramisu will also be back on the menus next month.

Chicken Cordon Bleu, another staple in the 1980s food scene, is on the menu at a handful of restaurants, too, including Collective Kitchen Public House, Das Stein Haus and The Filling Station Post Falls.

Stay tuned for the full menu release on Thursday, Jan. 30!

