'Imagine all the kids you've inspired': Regal Elementary School principal to receive doctorate degree from Gonzaga Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Regal Elementary School (RES) Principal Tricia Kannberg will receive a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Gonzaga University on Saturday.
Staff and students at RES took the this opportunity to show Kannberg their appreciation for her. After a fake fire drill allowed the whole school to gather outdoors, they surprised Kannberg with handmade signs, cheers and whistles.
Spokane Schools tweeted kind words from her husband during the celebration.
"Imagine all the kids you've inspired to get their doctorates," he said.
Kannberg's family also attended the celebration and were able to see how much the staff and students at Regal appreciated her.
Many students made signs to carry at the celebration that said how proud they were of their principal.