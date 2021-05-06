'Imagine all the kids you've inspired': Regal Elementary School principal to receive doctorate degree from Gonzaga Saturday

Tricia Kannberg thought the school was going through a fire drill, but her students and staff had surprised her with an outdoor celebration for her achievement.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Regal Elementary School (RES) Principal Tricia Kannberg will receive a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Gonzaga University on Saturday.

Staff and students at RES took the this opportunity to show Kannberg their appreciation for her. After a fake fire drill allowed the whole school to gather outdoors, they surprised Kannberg with handmade signs, cheers and whistles.

Spokane Schools tweeted kind words from her husband during the celebration.

"Imagine all the kids you've inspired to get their doctorates," he said.

WHAT'S UP, DOC: This morning, Regal ES celebrated principal Tricia Kannberg, who's receiving her doctorate in educational leadership from @GonzagaU this Saturday.



"Imagine all the kids you've inspired to get their doctorates," Tricia's husband told her.



Congrats, Dr. Kannberg! pic.twitter.com/TKzGcxzRkJ — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) May 6, 2021

Kannberg's family also attended the celebration and were able to see how much the staff and students at Regal appreciated her.

More: Under the guise of a fake fire drill, the entire school gathered on the blacktop. As soon Mrs. Kannberg walked outside, she was greeted with cheers, whistles & homemade signs. Her family was on hand to see how much Regal students, teachers & staff care for their principal. pic.twitter.com/PJR8OGGQni — Spokane Schools (@spokaneschools) May 6, 2021

Many students made signs to carry at the celebration that said how proud they were of their principal.