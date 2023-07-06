Raising the Wall on a new beginning | Inland Northbest

A family in West Spokane hit a major milestone in the construction of their forever home; raising the walls.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hayden Homes and First Story are building a brand new home for one deserving Spokane family. It's been a long process, but on Wednesday, The Brown family hit a major milestone; raising the walls on a new beginning.

The organizations know that sometimes people do everything correctly and circumstances don't allow them to purchase a home.

The Brown family is thrilled to be homeowners where their kids can pick out their rooms as well as have a place to call home forever. The family looks forward to moving in October.

