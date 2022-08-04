No-Li Brewhouse featured in New York City for National IPA Day

The brewery is being displayed on the eight-story NASDAQ digital board.

NEW YORK — No-Li Brewhouse is currently being featured in Times Square for National IPA Day.

"Spokane has been discovered and our region leads the country in economic and cultural growth. Craft beer has become a central part of northwest culture that keeps our communities rooted and strong,” says John Bryant, Owner of No-Li Brewhouse.

According to a press release, Lawn Love ranked Spokane as the #1 Best Beer City in the United States, beating out Seattle, Portland and Denver. In addition, in 2021, the brewery received 58 international brewing medals spanning around the world, including in Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico and the United States.

