x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Inland Northbest

No-Li Brewhouse featured in New York City for National IPA Day

The brewery is being displayed on the eight-story NASDAQ digital board.
Credit: No-Li Brewhouse

NEW YORK — No-Li Brewhouse is currently being featured in Times Square for National IPA Day.

The #1 internationally award-winning brewery is being displayed on the eight-story NASDAQ digital board.

"Spokane has been discovered and our region leads the country in economic and cultural growth. Craft beer has become a central part of northwest culture that keeps our communities rooted and strong,” says John Bryant, Owner of No-Li Brewhouse.

According to a press release, Lawn Love ranked Spokane as the #1 Best Beer City in the United States, beating out Seattle, Portland and Denver. In addition, in 2021, the brewery received 58 international brewing medals spanning around the world, including in Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico and the United States.

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Free Tiny art gallery opens in Spokane