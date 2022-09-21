Spokane County Library District gears up for October events

The Spokane County Library District has exciting October events coming up with the fall season.

SPOKANE, Wash — The weather's getting colder, and with it, the Spokane City Library is introducing events new and old for people to attend this upcoming fall season.

Shred Day will be held at the North Spokane and Spokane Valley libraries. Attendees can bring personal, sensitive documents for the library to shred. The shredding service will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other financial literacy workshops will be available, covering a variety of topics such as Estate Planning 101, Medicare enrollment and retirement workshops.

Several libraries will also be holding recreational workshops. These workshops will feature topics and hobbies of all charities. Blacksmithing, tatting lace, photography, jerky making and seed saving are all programs available at several Spokane County Library branches this October.

The events are beginner-friendly and open until registration spots are filled. Some events, like blacksmithing, are listed for adults, while other events are aimed at children and teenagers. According to the library, this is for attendee safety and security.

A full list of events happening at the Spokane library is available here.

