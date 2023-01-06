Ice Cube and special guests come to Spokane March 5

The "Legends of the West" tour is coming to the Spokane Arena on Mar. 5. Tickets on sale Thursday, Jan 12.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is a Good Day for old-school rap fans- Ice Cube and other iconic west coast rappers will be performing at the Spokane Arena in March.

The "Legends of the West" tour is coming to the Spokane on Mar. 5. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan 12. at 10 a.m.

The Pacific Concert Group announced that legends Ice Cube, Bone Thungs-N-Harmony, Xzibit, Tha Dogg Pound and The Luniz will be giving Spokane fans a throwback experience.

“We promised the Old School Hip Hop fans of Spokane and the community that we would bring a world-class Throwback event, showcasing high profile superstar talent and providing the fans and listeners with big name artist experiences. The Legends of the West tour delivers on that promise. We’re thrilled to bring this concert to the Spokane Arena!!,"president of the Pacific Concert Group, Alan Beck said.

Concert tickets will range from $47 to $177 and will go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

