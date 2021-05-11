Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. to perform with Spokane Symphony at Fox Theater

Leslie Odom Jr. will perform two sets with the Spokane Symphony under the direction of Music Director and Conductor James Lowe.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hamilton star and award-winning vocalist Leslie Odom Jr. is performing at Whitworth’s fall President’s Leadership Forum Concert alongside the Spokane Symphony, the university announced Tuesday.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theater. Odom will perform two sets with the Spokane Symphony under the direction of Music Director and Conductor James Lowe. Tickets can be purchased through the Fox Theater. They range in price from $65 to $115.

Odom is best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway Musical Hamilton and was recently nominated for an Academy Award for the movie One Night in Miami for his role as singer Sam Cooke. He also received a nod for the film’s original song, Speak Now, which he wrote, composed and performed.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Leslie Odom, Jr. to Whitworth and to perform with the Spokane Symphony,” Whitworth Interim President-Elect Scott McQuilkin said in a press release. “His talents are immense, as a Tony Award winner for Hamilton, a Grammy Award winner, and most recently an Academy Award nominee. I believe this event will be a special opportunity for our community. Mr. Odom’s appearance aligns with the celebration of the university’s $155 million fundraising effort, The Campaign for Whitworth, for which the Cowles Music Center was a signature facility. We opened the public phase of the campaign celebrating the musical arts. We will close the campaign in similar fashion.”