Broadway returns to Spokane in 2021 and 2022: Here are the musicals you can see

Hamilton, CATS and Fiddler on the Roof are among the musicals that are part of the STCU Best of Broadway series in Spokane for 2021 and 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Broadway shows will make a comeback in Spokane beginning in the fall of 2021 after the cancellation of live performances last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

New dates have been set for CATS and performance dates for Fiddler on the Roof have been confirmed, according to a press release from the STCU Best of Broadway series. WestCoast Entertainment presents the series.

Dates for the upcoming season are as follows:

Season Package

CATS: October 19-24, 2021

ANASTASIA: December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: January 11-16, 2022

HAMILTON: May 3-22, 2022

COME FROM AWAY: August 9-14, 2022

Special Engagements

ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: New dates to be announced.

Rescheduled Performances

MEAN GIRLS: November 23-28, 2021

JERSEY BOYS: February 11-13, 2022

The upcoming season will still be considered the 2020-2021 season, even though all shows have been rescheduled for 2021 and 2022, according to the press release. In 2022, WestCoast Entertainment will also present its 35th Anniversary Season consisting of two to three shows

