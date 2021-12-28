Broadway returns to Spokane in 2021 and 2022: Here are the musicals you can see

SPOKANE, Wash. — Broadway shows will make a comeback in Spokane beginning in the fall of 2021 after the cancellation of live performances last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
New dates have been set for CATS and performance dates for Fiddler on the Roof have been confirmed, according to a press release from the STCU Best of Broadway series. WestCoast Entertainment presents the series.
Dates for the upcoming season are as follows:
Season Package
CATS: October 19-24, 2021
ANASTASIA: December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: January 11-16, 2022
HAMILTON: May 3-22, 2022
COME FROM AWAY: August 9-14, 2022
Special Engagements
ROALD DAHL'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: New dates to be announced.
Rescheduled Performances
MEAN GIRLS: November 23-28, 2021
JERSEY BOYS: February 11-13, 2022
The upcoming season will still be considered the 2020-2021 season, even though all shows have been rescheduled for 2021 and 2022, according to the press release. In 2022, WestCoast Entertainment will also present its 35th Anniversary Season consisting of two to three shows
In 2022, WestCoast Entertainment will also present its 35th Anniversary Season consisting of two to three shows as the 2021-2022 Season. Show announcements for this season and season ticket renewals will take place in the second half of 2021.
Season ticket holders have received emails with additional details. WestCoast Entertainment also reminded patrons that BroadwaySpokane.com and TicketsWest.com are the only authorized ticket sellers for the STCU Best of Broadway series.