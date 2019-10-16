SPOKANE, Wash. — Blake Shelton is stopping in Spokane on his "Friends and Heroes 2020" tour and he's bringing guests like Trace Adkins, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina with him.

Shelton will play at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15. Tickets go on sale Friday. Oct. 25, at 10 a.m.at ticketswest.com.

The tour date was announced after Shelton released a string of singles, "Jesus Got a Tight Grip," and "Hell Right" featuring Trace Adkins. Shelton is also coming off the success of his single "God's Country" and his collaboration "Dive Bar" with Garth Brooks.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again. Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen," Shelton said.

"I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again," he added.

Shelton last stopped at the Spokane arena in 2017 for his "Doing it to Country Songs" with special guests Sundance Head and RaeLynn.

