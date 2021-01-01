Skip Navigation
Love Local
Women, veteran and minority restaurant owners lose COVID relief money after lawsuit
Money that was supposed to go to restaurants owned by women, minorities and veterans was taken away after a group of white men sued claiming discrimination.
'I'd never heard of this one': Small businesses encouraged to apply for payroll tax credit
Fearing not enough people knew about the Employee Retention Tax Credit, a Washington man created a website and software to get the word out.
These 25 Spokane-area businesses were fined for COVID-19 violations in first 3 months of 2021
Cole's Coffee Shop in Spokane Valley received $126,207 in fines during the first three months of 2021, according to Washington Labor and Industries.
5 Oregon counties move to lower COVID-19 risk
Oregon counties must reach 65% of the county population 16 or older with a first vaccine dose in order to move to the lower risk level.
Asian World Market helps Spokane residents find their favorite Asian ingredients
The owner of Asian World Market has a truck bring product from Seattle every Wednesday. The store sells product most places in Spokane do not have in stock.
Spokane restaurant Ruins finds creative way to stay afloat during pandemic
All businesses have adapted to the pandemic differently. Instead of fast-forwarding through a difficult time, Ruins chose to rewind.
15 Oregon counties move to extreme COVID-19 risk
The move to extreme risk bans indoor dining at restaurants and significantly reduces the number of people who can be inside a gym or indoor entertainment space.
Portland seafood restaurateurs weigh in on 'Seaspiracy' documentary
"They don't take into account the positive examples, the sustainability success stories," says Lyf Gildersleeve, the owner of Portland's Flying Fish Company.
New Washington law allows alcoholic beverages 'to-go' for 2 more years
Washington restaurants and bars can continue offering cocktails and other alcoholic beverages to-go through July 2023.
NCAA tournament in Indiana to allow fans; 25 percent capacity at venues
It includes all participants, essential staff and family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches, and a reduced number of fans.
List: Spokane restaurants making a comeback in Phase 2 reopening
A growing number of restaurants in the Spokane area say they're reopening under Phase 2 guidelines.
Inslee signs unemployment insurance tax relief bill to help businesses, workers
Senate Bill 5061 will prevent $1.7 billion in unemployment insurance tax increases from taking effect this year, and also boosts weekly unemployment benefits.
Restaurant rebellion grows during Washington COVID-19 restrictions
A Gold Bar diner is the latest to defy Gov. Inslee's ban on indoor dining.
As pandemic wipes out businesses, a wave of start-ups is swelling in western Washington
One former HVAC worker started a woodworking business after he lost his job during the economic downturn.
Washington state will pay $54 million to help nearly 100,000 people who lost unemployment benefits
Gov. Jay Inslee announced a one-time $54 million extension after President Trump previous refused to sign the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance extension.
Western Washington restaurant surprised by $1,000 Christmas tip as it tries to survive pandemic
The $1,000 tip buoyed spirits at El Toreador Mexican Restaurant, which has been hanging on since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Inslee proposes capital gains tax, tax on health insurers in Washington's 2021-23 budget
Gov. Jay Inslee's $57.56 billion budget proposal includes measures to combat the major shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Freedom rally drums up support for businesses in small Lewis County town
Residents and business owners in the small town of Mossyrock are getting fed up with COVID-19 restrictions. A rally on Saturday brought hundreds of people out.
Western Washington restaurant Spiffy's faces over $67,000 in state fines for defying orders
The fine for Washington businesses violating coronavirus restrictions is $9,000 per day. Spiffy's owner now owes over $67,000.
Blind business owners struggling with Washington financial assistance website
Those who are visually impaired say the state's website does not zoom in or work with computer voice readers.
