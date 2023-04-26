DONATE HERE

WHAT IS THE KREM CARES DIAPER DRIVE?

The KREM Cares Diaper Drive is an effort to provide families in need with a week's worth of diapers and wipes. While providing comfort and care for the baby it also provides some financial relief for families. Alleviating stress for families helps provide safer home environments and give people a chance to better care for their children. The KREM Cares Diaper Drive is the primary community provider of diapers to Vanessa Behan. Each family can get a KREM Cares Diaper Drive bag once a month for as long as the diapers last.

HOW TO SUPPORT THE KREM CARES DIAPER DRIVE: We have three easy ways to donate:

Rosauers: Visit any area Rosauers and make a $10 donation while checking-out. This purchases a 'diaper bag' for a family in need

Washington Trust Bank: Donate at any North Idaho or Spokane area Washington Trust Bank. Monetary donations can be made in branch or via the drive-up.

www.vanessabehan.org/diaperdrive - Click here to make an on-line monetary donation to Vanessa Behan and the KREM Cares Diaper Drive. Your donation will go directly to purchasing diapers.

COST: $10 donation buys a week's worth of diapers and wipes. The average is based on 7-8 diapers per/day. Each bag will contain approximately 50 diapers and a package of wipes.

DO PEOPLE NEED DIAPERS: 1 in 3 families struggle with diaper need (attribution: Vanessa Behan). These diapers are critical in keeping babies healthy and providing support for families.

HOW DOES THIS HELP FAMILIES: It can cost a family upwards of $1,000 a year to diaper just one child. That cost can prove financially crippling. Vanessa Behan reports that there is a direct correlation between financial stress and incidents of child abuse. The KREM Cares Diaper Drive is one way to help end child abuse.

WHO GETS THE DIAPERS: The diapers are distributed by Vanessa Behan. If a family needs the help they can request the diapers and wipes. In 2021, Vanessa Behan provided diapers to 846 children and 586 families came to us for diaper services in 2021.

Your diapers will help keep babies warm, safe, and dry. We hope to provide 200,000 diapers to Vanessa Behan through the KREM Cares Diaper Drive. By donating to the drive, Vanessa Behan can work with our partners at Rosauers to purchase the sizes most needed for our families.

PARTNERS: The KREM Cares Diaper Drive is a team effort. KREM 2, Vanessa Behan, Rosauers, and Washington Trust Banks are working together to make a difference. Join us. Together we can help families, lessen abuse, and keep babies safe.