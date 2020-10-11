x
Your pictures: Spokane saw one to two inches of snow overnight Tuesday

The Inland Northwest saw just enough snow to make the morning commute slick and your front yards beautiful! Here are your pictures.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up to anywhere from one to four inches of snow Tuesday morning, making for a slick morning commute and some beautiful weather pictures. 

A winter weather advisory is in place for much of Eastern Washington until 10 a.m. The advisory will last until 4 p.m. for some parts of North Idaho. 

Once traffic gets going the snow is expected to start melting on the roadways, according to KREM 2 Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo. 

Snow will linger in North Spokane, and North Idaho will see the snow system stick around until a little later Tuesday. 

Temperatures should reach 40 degrees by the afternoon which will help melt the snow. 

Your snow pictures: Spokane sees one to two inches of snow Tuesday

