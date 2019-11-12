SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane residents woke up to two inches of snow that accumulated throughout the night and into the early morning on Wednesday.

Some cities in Idaho received as much as three inches of snow.

We asked you for your pictures of this wintry Wednesday. We received photos from cities as far as Soap Lake and Moses Lake, and areas close to home such as Spokane and Hayden, Idaho.

There were no school closures or delays despite icy roads, although some buses were late picking up students.

Your pictures of snow around the Inland Northwest Snowy, icy roads in Moses Lake, WA Snow in Soap Lake, WA Snow in Spokane Valley, WA Snow in Hayden, ID Snow in Spangle, WA Spokane snow

Snow plows set out to clear the roads at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Snowy and icy roads have snarled the commute around the Spokane area.

Check back here for more viewer pictures of snow around the Inland Northwest, or submit your own by emailing pics@KREM.com or commenting on our Facebook page.

