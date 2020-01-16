SPOKANE, Wash. — The next batch of snow is already pushing through central Washington and by this evening, the Inland Northwest will be seeing more steady, if not heavy, snowfall.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for northern and northeastern Washington tonight until 12pm Thursday. Valley locations north of Hwy-2 will see between 3 and 7 inches of snowfall, with 6-12" in the mountains.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, all of North Idaho, and parts of central Washington tonight (check your local area for expiration time as they are different based on area). Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, and locations near I-90 are looking at 1-3" of snow. Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry, while in the advisory are also in the 3-7" forecast.

Timing is rather complicated. The onset of snow is moving from south central Washington towards North Idaho tonight. While tomorrow, most of the snow will end by Thursday morning except for the northern tier of the Inland Northwest, where snow continues to fall into the afternoon in spots.

KREM 2 Weather

As we've seen with every snow system prior, even one inch of snowfall means that roads will become snowy and icy quickly. So expect Thursday morning's commute to be slow due to the overnight snow.

Be sure to check for school delays and mountain pass restrictions Thursday.

