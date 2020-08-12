Wintry mix & freezing rain potential Tuesday across the Spokane area

A light mixture of freezing rain and snow could cause deceptively slippery roads by Wednesday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The next winter weather system set to hit the Inland Northwest will come with a variety of different precipitation types.

Of those, freezing rain will be the most serious. Albeit this is not a high-volume storm in terms of total precipitation.

Those in far northern Washington and Idaho, north of an Omak to Colville to Sandpoint line, will have the potential to see spotty freezing rain or freezing drizzle Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night.

Light freezing rain is expected overnight into TUE. Best chances for ice accumulations with slick travel conditions is highlighted by the yellow where up to around a tenth of an inch of ice is expected and locally up to 0.25" #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/pp6ySx3lYL — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 7, 2020

The National Weather Service in Spokane does not anticipate any ice accumulations except for some of the eastern Cascade slopes in northern Washington, near Winthrop.

Some light snow that would fall on top of light freezing rain may create a surprisingly slippery situation. While both ice and snow accumulations allow are minor, the combination may cause roads to be icy enough to catch drivers off guard during the Wednesday morning commute when temperatures are at their lowest.

For now, no advisories have been issue, but we're monitoring the forecast trends if this could be more impactful as the timeframe draws closer.

As for the Spokane area, a "wintry mix" will be the best way to put it. It appears precipitation will start as rain during Tuesday evening, switch to freezing rain or a rain/snow mix during the overnight hour, and switch again to light now by Wednesday morning.

While this all sounds like a wintry mess, it's worth noting that the total precipitation we're talking about is only about one-tenth of an inch. Any snowfall in Spokane will be a dusting at most.