Winthrop air quality second-worst in US, Spokane enters 'Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups' status

Winthrop reached the "Unhealthy" status and is 100 AQI points behind Paradise, CA.

WINTHROP, Wash. — "We're number two! We're number two!," the National Weather Service tweeted regarding the air quality in Winthrop, Washington.

Nationally, Winthrop has reached "unhealthy" air quality on Thursday. This placed Winthrop with the second worse air quality in the country and nearly 100 AQI points behind Paradise, California.

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the AQI had reached 177 in Winthrop, according to AirNow.

"Unhealthy" air quality means everyone may begin to experience health effects. However, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, according to Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

In Spokane, the air quality reached the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category as of 1:35 p.m. on Thursday. This status could mean members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.

AirNow said on their website that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are most likely to be affected and should take certain steps to reduce exposure including

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Meanwhile, everyone else could be affected by the poor air quality as well. In order to stay safe they should:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

AirNow predicts that the "unhealthy" status in Winthrop will stay in effect through Monday.

The air quality has been affected by the multiple wildfires throughout the Inland Northwest.

In Okanogan County, both the Cub Creek 2 and Cedar Creek Fires continue to burn. The Cub Creek 2 Fire reaching over 35,000 acres. The Cedar Creek fire has grown to over 18,000 acres.

Here are some ways to protect you and your home from wildfire smoke: