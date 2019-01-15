SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week of dry and stable weather around the Inland Northwest, a wintry mix is expected to move in beginning late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The storm is expected to bring a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain depending on the timing and location. Most cities south of I-90 will encounter rain, whereas areas north will likely see a mix of snow and freezing rain.

The timing of the system shows wet weather will begin just after midnight on Wednesday night and continue to move east as Thursday morning approaches. It will linger over Washington and Idaho for most of Thursday before clearing out early Friday morning.

Thursday will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow to Spokane and most of Eastern Washington. North Idaho should not accumulate more than two to three inches of snow by the end of the day on Thursday.

Wet weather is expected to continue into the weekend, but temperatures will rise to the upper 30s and 40s. This means precipitation will likely be a mix of rain and snow.

A few lingering mountain snow showers are expected into the start of the weekend.

Moderate impacts are expected for travelers, including slick roadways and limited visibility. Higher mountain elevations can expect exclusively snow. This is good news for winter sport fans as skiers and snowboarders can expect another round of fresh powder at area ski resorts.

The chance of showers decreases toward Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Rain will probably clear out on Sunday night and we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

