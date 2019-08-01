WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene areas along with most of the I-90 corridor and northward until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Wintry precipitation started around 1 p.m for Spokane Tuesday afternoon in the form of snow. That snow will transition to freezing rain and eventually rain through the evening and overnight hours across the Inland Northwest.

Most locations along I-90 and northward will experience poor road conditions during the Tuesday evening commute. Conditions will worsen at first as freezing rain accumulates before warmer temps in the mid-30s by Wednesday morning will melt any snow or ice accumulations.

TIMING: In Spokane, Snow will fall between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday; transitioning to a snow, freezing rain, or wintry mix between 5 p.m. and midnight; after midnight precipitation will switch to rain.



SNOW TOTALS: 1" or less expected for Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. 1-3" forecasted in northeastern Washington locations near Deer Park, Chewelah, and Newport. Up to 6" possible in the highest elevations.

ICE/FREEZING RAIN: A light glaze of ice and freezing rain of about one-tenth of an inch possible along the I-90 corridor and northward.



WINDS: Northeast up to 15 miles-per-hour



TRAVEL: Poor travel conditions are expected during the Tuesday evening commute with the snow and freezing rain forecasted. Road conditions will worsen at first until temperatures are above freezing Wednesday morning. Those with travel interests through higher elevations or passes should remain cautious through the day Wednesday.

